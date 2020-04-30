14-year-old Kenosha William Missing, from St Thomas

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Kenosha William of Morant district, Morant Bay in St.Thomas who has been missing since Wednesday, April 29.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 142 centimetres (4 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Kenosha was last seen at home about 3:20 p.m., and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kenosha Williams is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Bay Police at 876-943-7799, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kenosha Williams was available at the time of this publication.

