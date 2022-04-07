14-year-old Filesha Mohan Missing, from Westmoreland

14-year-old Filesha Mohan, student of Brown Bush, Little London in Westmoreland who has been missing since Wednesday, April 06.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Filesha was seen wearing her school uniform— a beige blouse, red tunic and a pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Filesha Mohan is asked to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Police at 876-955-2536, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.