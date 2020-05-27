14-year-old Dheanna Fritz Missing, from Trelawny

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Dheanna Fritz of Trelawny Avenue, Riverton City in Kingston who has been missing since Monday, May 18.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 130 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Dheanna was last seen at home about 2:15 p.m., wearing a grey sweater, a light blue jeans and a pair of slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dheanna Fritz is being asked to contact the Seaview Gardens Police at 876-997-9372, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Dheanna Fritz was available at the time of this publication.