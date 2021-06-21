14-year-old Deloris Shaw Missing, from Hanover

14-year-old Deloris Shaw otherwise called ‘ Boobie’, of Cousins Cove, Green Island, Hanover has been missing since Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

She is of dark complexion, stout build, sports a natural hairstyle and is approximately 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Green Island Police Station are that about 9:30 a.m., Deloris was last seen at home wearing a white blouse, pink ripped jeans and silver slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Deloris Shaw, ‘Boobie,’ is being asked to contact the Green Island Police at 876-956-9200, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

