14-year-old Davianna Walker Missing From, St.Catherine

November 02, 2023 – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Davianna Walker of Bellina Way, Waterford, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, October 31. She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 163 centimeters (5 feet 4 inches) tall. Reports from the Waterford Police are that Davianna was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is not known. All efforts to locate her have proven futile. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Davianna Walker is asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876- 988-1763, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.