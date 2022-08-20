14-year-old Daniel Grant Missing, from Kingston

14-year-old Daniel Grant of Burroughs Avenue in Kingston 20, has been missing since Thursday, August 18.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Daniel was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. When last seen, he was dress in a red shorts.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Daniel Grant is asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.