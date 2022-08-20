14-year-old Daniel Grant Missing, from Kingston

14-year-old Daniel Grant of Burroughs Avenue in Kingston 20, has been missing since Thursday, August 18.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Daniel was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. When last seen, he was dress in a red shorts.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Daniel Grant is asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com