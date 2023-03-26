14-year-old Charged for Stealing $100,000 Worth of Food in St Elizabeth

The St Elizabeth police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy for breaking into a house and stealing over $100,000 worth of food items, on Wednesday, March 15.
Investigators revealed that the incident occurred in Elim district, St Elizabeth and that the teen has been charged with House Breaking, Larceny and Malicious Destruction of Property.
Reports are that about 9:00pm, a male community member securely locked up his house, but on his return he discovered that the front door was forced open and food items valued in the regions of over $100,000 had been stolen.
The matter was reported to the police and following an investigation, the teen was arrested and subsequently charged.
He is booked to appear before the St Elizabeth Parish Court this Tuesday, March 28.