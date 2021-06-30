14-year-old Chantoya Blake Missing, from Kingston

14-year-old Chantoya Blake, of Lonsdale Avenue, Kingston 10 has been missing since Thursday, June 24.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 147 centimetres (4 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 1:30 p.m., Chantoya was last seen at home. Her mode of dress is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chantoya Blake is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.