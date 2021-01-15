14-year-old Careem Bishop Missing, from Kingston

14-year-old Careem Bishop, of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 13 has been missing since Tuesday, January 12, 2020.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 132 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Careem was last seen at home, about 5:30 p.m. wearing a white blouse and black shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Careem Bishop is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.