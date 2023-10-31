14-year-old Camille Withworth Missing

October 31, 2023 – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Camille Withworth, who
has been missing since Monday, October 30.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 150 centimeters (4 feet 11 inches) tall.
Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that Camille was last seen at school at about 6:00 p.m.
When last seen she was wearing a grey skirt, white blouse and a pair of black shoes. All efforts to
locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Camille Withworth is asked to contact the Bull Bay Police at
876-967-6810, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
