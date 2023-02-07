14-year-old Calleisha Martin Missing, from St. Ann

14-year-old Calleisha Martin of Top Milford, Ocho Rios, St. Ann who has been missing since Wednesday, February 01.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.
Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that Calliesha was last seen at home after 10:00 p.m. Her
mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven
futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Calliesha Martin is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police
at 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Calleisha Martin was made available at the time of this publication.