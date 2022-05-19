14-year-old Antonette Levy Missing from St Elizabeth

14-year-old Antonette Levy otherwise called ‘ Shannel,’ student of Green Valley District, St. Elizabeth who has been missing since Tuesday, May 17.

She is of fair complexion, slim build,and is about 167 centimetres ( 5feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Santa Cruz Police are that Antonette was last seen at home. When last seen she was dressed in her uniform; acqua gree tunic, yellow blouse and a pair of white sneakers. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Antonette Levy is being asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police at (876) 966-2289, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Antonette Levy  was available at the timeof this publication.

