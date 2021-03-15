14-year-old Anna-Kay McLeggan Missing, from Kingston

14-year-old Anna-Kay McLeggan of Homestead Road, Kingston has been missing since Wednesday, March 10.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports are that Anna-Kay was last seen at home about 1:00 p.m. dressed in a grey sleeveless dress and a pair of multi-coloured slippers. All attempts to contact her have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Anna-Kay McLeggan is asked to contact the Rollington Town Police at 876-922-2693, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

