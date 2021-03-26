14-year-old Anna-Kay McClennon Missing, from Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Anna-Kay McClennon otherwise called, ‘Mummie’ of Homestead Road, Kingston 2 who has been missing since Wednesday, March 10.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that Anna-Kay white sweater, black shirt, white jeans pants and a pair of black sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anna-Kay is being asked to contact the Rollington Town Police at 876-922-2693, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.