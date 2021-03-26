14-year-old Akelia Adams Missing, from St Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Akelia Adams otherwise called, ‘Kelia’ of Rush Way, Waterford, Portmore in St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, March 23.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that Anna-Kay Adams was last seen at home dressed in a black-and-white blouse, white jeans and a pair of black sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akelia Adams is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.