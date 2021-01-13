14-year-old Aieka Watson Missing, from Kingston

14-year-old Aieka Watson otherwise called ‘Aliyah’, of Metcalf Road, Kingston 13, has been missing since Thursday, January 07.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Aieka was last seen at a Health Centre in Kingston. When last seen she was wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aieka Watson is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Aieka Watson was made available at the time of this publication.