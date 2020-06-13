14-Y-O AMONG THREE CHARGED IN RELATION TO ALLEGED CLARENDON POLICE SHOOTOUT

Two teenagers and a man who allegedly engaged the Clarendon Police in a gun battle on the Halse Hall main road have been charged.

One of the teens is 14-years-old and therefore his identity is being withheld because he is a minor.

The other is 18-year-old Peter Malcolm, otherwise called ‘Romaine’ of Oliver Gardens in May Pen, Clarendon and the third person charged is 25-year-old LexJay Wilson, otherwise called ‘Bishop’ of Sevens Road, also in Clarendon.

They are jointly charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

The three, along with two other persons, were allegedly involved in a confrontation with a police team about 2 o’clock on the afternoon of Sunday, June 5.

One of the five, 17-year-old Laycan Edwards of a Clarendon address, was fatally shot in the confrontation while another man escaped, according to the police.

The police say they recovered twenty-six 5.56 rounds of ammunition.