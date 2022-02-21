14 PAHO Members Vaccinate 70 % Of Populations

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is reporting that 14 member countries have vaccinated 70 per cent or more of their populations against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

PAHO Director, Dr. Carissa Etienne, says the entity is on track to help other nations reach the World Health Organization (WHO) mark, while emphasising that “we must continue to strive for equitable access, so that we can reach everyone.”

She was speaking during PAHO’s recent weekly COVID-19 digital media briefing.

There are 51 countries and territories which are members of PAHO, according to the entity’s website.

Dr. Etienne reiterated that the entity has, to date, delivered 100 million doses of vaccines to 33 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

She pointed out that these have been facilitated through PAHO’s Revolving Fund, in conjunction with the WHO’s COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility.

“We are also thankful for donations of vaccines from nine countries, which made up 30 per cent of that 100 million dose milestone,” the Director added.

Dr. Etienne noted that in addition to promoting vaccinations, countries also know how to adjust hospital systems to accommodate new surges, while ensuring that health workers have the protection and knowledge to safely treat COVID-19 patients.

“We know that public health measures – like physical distancing, limiting large gatherings and promoting mask wearing – work to slow the spread. The hard thing is enacting these measures quickly,” she argued.

Consequently, the Director emphasised the need to “activate our responses more rapidly” to keep pace with the current COVID-19 wave, being largely driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, “and stay ahead of future surges of this very fast [and] serious virus.”

“That’s why we are urging countries to focus on filling in critical gaps in vaccination coverage. To meet the WHO’s 70 per cent coverage target for every country, our region must ensure that at least 20 million more people receive all their vaccine doses,” she emphasised.

Dr. Etienne said countries must also focus on expanding coverage in high-risk groups, like health workers and the elderly, to help save lives and to protect hospital capacity.

“We won’t overcome this pandemic unless we protect these groups, and then go beyond to cover everyone who is eligible. We must also remember the importance of effective public health and social measures to drive down transmission,” she added.