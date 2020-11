Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album is finally on its way, and it’s arriving really, really soon.

The “Savage” rapper took to social media on Thursday to announce that her first studio album, Good News, is set to drop on November 20.

Good News follows Meg’s recent project Suga, which was released in March, and 2019’s Fever.

She’s also released a number of successful singles and collaborations this year, including “Girls in the Hood” and her Hot 100 chart toppers, “WAP” with Cardi B and the “Savage” remix with Beyoncé.

The rapper is set to perform a brand new track at this year’s American Music Awards, which will broadcast on Sunday Nov. 22.