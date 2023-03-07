13-year-old Tory-Ann Coote Missing, from St James

13-year-old Tory-Ann Coote of Apple Blassom Drive, Norwood, St. James has been missing since Friday, March 03.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.
Reports from the Montego Hill Police are that Coote was last seen in Montego Bay about 9:00 a.m. When last seen she was dressed in a yellow Polo shirt, a pair of jeans and a pair of black shoes. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tory-Ann Coote is asked to contact the Montego Hills Police at 876-952-8626, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.