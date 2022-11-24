13-year-old Tommy-Lee Miller Missing from Clarendon

Tommy-Lee Miller Missing: 13-year-old Tommy-Lee Miller has been missing since Sunday, November 13.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 140 centimeters (4 feet 2 inches) tall.
Reports from Chapleton Police are that Tommy-Lee was last seen at home about 2:00 p.m. Her mode of dress at the time she was last seen is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tommy-Lee Miller is being asked to contact the Chapleton Police at 876-987-2244, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.