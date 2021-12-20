13-year-old Ruth-Ann Wilson Missing, from St Catherine

13-year-old Ruth-Ann Wilson, otherwise called ‘Ruthi’, of Portmore Park, Bridgeport, St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, December 18.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that about 8:00 a.m., Ruth- Ann was last seen at home wearing a black-and-white blouse, black skirt and a pair of slippers. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ruth-Ann Wilson is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at (876) 988-2697, police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police station.