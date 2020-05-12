13-year-old Kimanda Beckford Missing, from St Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Kimanda Beckford of Above Rocks, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, May 5.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 164 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Above Rocks Police are that Kimanda was last seen in her community wearing a red tights suit and has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimanda Beckford is being asked to contact the Above Rocks Police at 876-903-9887, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.