13-year-old Kenroy Cunningham missing from,old harbour st catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Kenroy Cunningham of Bios Content in Old Harbour, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, August 30.

He is of brown complexion, stout build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Kenroy was last seen at home about 2:30p.m., wearing a brown shirt

and a pair of blue jeans shorts. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kenroy Cunningham is asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: ANANDA ALERT UNIT, NATIONAL CHILDREN’S REGISTRY

SOURCE: JIS news

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

