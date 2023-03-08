13-year-old Jaden Dixon Missing, from St. Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jaden Dixon of Thompson
Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, March 06.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:00 a.m., Jaden was last seen at a bus stop
in Greendale in the parish wearing a beige blouse, beige shorts and a pair of black shoes. She has
not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jaden Dixon is being asked to contact the Spanish Town
Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.