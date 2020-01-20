13-year-old girl gone missing in Central Village

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Shamaria Johnson of Elbow, Central Village, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, January 17.

She is of dark complexion, stout build, and is about 163 centimetres (five feet four inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Village police are that Shamaria was last seen at home wearing a green marina, grey tights and a pair of grey slippers.

All efforts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shamaria Johnson is being asked to contact the Central Village police at 876-984-2644, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

