13-year-old Devoniesia Brown Missing, from St. Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Devoniesia Brown of Queens Avenue, Magil Palms, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, March 07.
She is of dark complexion, slim build, about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Devoniesia was last seen at home about 7:00 a.m.
She was wearing a school PE t-shirt, light blue jeans and black sneakers. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Devoniesia Brown is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.