An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Davie Tomblinson of
Seven Corner, Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth who has been missing since Saturday, November 18.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimeters (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
Reports from the Santa Cruz Police are that Davie was last seen at home about 4:00p.m. When
last seen, he was dressed in red shirt, blue jeans pants and a pair of blue Crocs slipper.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Davie Tomblinson is being asked to contact the Santa Cruz
Police at 876-966-2289, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Davie Tomblinson was available at the time of this publication.
13-year-old Davie Tomblinson Missing From, St. Elizabeth
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Davie Tomblinson of