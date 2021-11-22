13-year-old Daneil Lester Missing From Kingston

13-year-old Daneil Lester Missing From Kingston

November 21, 2021 – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Daneil Lester of Cassava Piece Road, Kingston 8 who has been missing since Saturday, November 20.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Daneil was last seen at home wearing a white blouse and a pair of white pants. She has not been heard since. 

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Daneil Lester is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

