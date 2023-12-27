13-year-old Briana Kelly Missing From, St. Catherine

13-year-old Briana Kelly Missing From, St. Catherine

Leave a Comment / By / December 27, 2023

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Briana Kelly of March
Pen Road, Spanish Town in St.Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, December 24.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.
Reports from the Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Briana was last seen in Spanish Town town
center. She was dressed in a tall black dress and a blue crop top. All efforts to locate her have
been unsuccessful.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Briana Kelly is being asked to contact the Spanish Town
Police at 876-984-2305, the Police 119 Emergency number or the nearest police station.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d