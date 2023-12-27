An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Briana Kelly of March
Pen Road, Spanish Town in St.Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, December 24.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.
Reports from the Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Briana was last seen in Spanish Town town
center. She was dressed in a tall black dress and a blue crop top. All efforts to locate her have
been unsuccessful.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Briana Kelly is being asked to contact the Spanish Town
Police at 876-984-2305, the Police 119 Emergency number or the nearest police station.
13-year-old Briana Kelly Missing From, St. Catherine
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Briana Kelly of March