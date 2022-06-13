13-year-old Anthony Burris Missing, from Clarendon

13-year-old Anthony Burris of Caanan Heights in May Pen, Clarendon, who has been missing since Monday, June 6.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 152 centimetres ( 5 feet) tall.

Reports are that Anthony was last seen leaving home dressed in his school uniform—a khaki shirt with khaki pants and black shoes. All attempts to locate him have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Anthony Burris is asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.