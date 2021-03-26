13-year-old Anneisha Blake Missing from, Trelawny

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

13-year-old Anneisha Blake of Hague Housing Scheme, Falmouth, Trelawny has been missing since Tuesday, March 16.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 11:00 p.m., Anneisha was last seen at home wearing a pink-and-black dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anneisha Blake is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3073, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....