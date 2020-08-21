13-year-old Alex Bernard Missing, from St Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Alex Bernard of Friendship Crescent, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, August 18.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Alex was last seen at home about 7:00 a.m. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alex Bernard is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.