13-year-old Akeelia Thompson missing from, Spanish Town, St. Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Akeelia Thompson otherwise called ‘AL’ of Scarlett Road, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, September 16.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Thompson was last seen in her community about 1:00 p.m. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akeelia Thompson is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: ANANDA ALERT UNIT, NATIONAL CHILDREN’S REGISTRY

SOURCE: JIS news

