13-year-old Aalayne Royal Missing, from Clarendon

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Aalayne Royal of Sandy Bay, Clarendon who has been missing since Saturday, April 25.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 185 centimetres (6 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports are that Aalayne was last seen at Spring Village, Old Harbour about 3:00 p.m., dressed in a blue distressed jeans, pink long sleeve shirt, a pair of multi-coloured puma sneakers and was carrying a purple and black knapsack. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aalayne Royal is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

