13 arrested for breaching curfew Orders

Police arrested and charged 13 people in St Thomas for breaching the curfew

Orders, on Friday night.

Reports are that about 9:15, well after the start of the 8 o’clock curfew, police

went to a bar along the Seaforth main road, St Thomas where a party was in

progress.

Patrons were reminded of the curfew hours and told to go home. Some

did but others closed the bar and went inside where they continued their

partying.

Police returned near 10:30 and arrested 13 of them who will be

charged with breaching the Disaster Risk management Act.