120 New Constables Graduate from the National Police College of Jamaica

August 11, 2022 marks the day Jamaica formally gained 120 new constables who graduated from the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ), Batch 136. They persevered throughout unique circumstances and had to adjust in the midst of these unprecedented times as we navigated the covid-19 pandemic as a nation.

Their lives as they know it will be altered forever because of the decision they made to become police officers. The oath they took and this significant moment not only represents a promise to the Jamaican people but will ignite their careers serving in the premier law enforcement arm of the Government of Jamaica. These constables are valuable, extraordinary and selfless human beings. Driven by integrity and the high standards set by those before them, they made the bold and brave decision to commit to serving with pride.

Constable AJ Wilson who obtained the highest mark overall during the police training credited his instructors “ even while on their day off they would still be assisting us with content, practice exams etc in an effort to make sure we are ready… we are here as law enforcement officers so we have to be equipped with the knowledge that will help us to do our jobs effectively and stand with pride while we serve.”

During the ceremony constables were also awarded for Best Marksman Principles, Best Leadership Qualities and Best All Round Performance.

The new constables received a warm and welcoming reception from Major General Antony Anderson, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Devon Watkis, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Director of NPCJ, Mr. Merrick Watson, Senior Superintendent and Deputy Director of NPCJ and Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, Deputy Prime Minister of Jamaica and Minister of National Security.

Dr. Chang, who delivered the keynote address at the ceremony spoke with a great level of authenticity (hope and inspiration) as he emphasized that the constables sitting before him are young men and women who choose to identify with the force for good in our society and have chosen the honorable profession of policing.

He welcomed the new generation of police officers and expressed his expectation of their positive contribution to the work of law enforcement.

“You have benefitted from training with a modern philosophy in policing that is relevant to Jamaica today which means that you are equipped with most, if not all of the modern requirements of policing which includes training in gender-based violence etc.”

Minister Chang continued, “you have also received training to engage appropriately with heavily

armed resourced brutal criminals who will kill…trust your training, you have been well trained.”