$120 Million Upgrading for Clarendon Parish Court

The Clarendon Parish Court in May Pen is to be renovated at a cost of approximately $120 million.

The project is slated to commence this year and conclude in 2022/23.

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, and Managing Director of Greenhouse Consultants and Construction Limited, which will execute the project, George Henry, signed the contract during a semi-virtual ceremony at the Ministry in St. Andrew on Friday (December 10).

Also signing were: Acting Permanent Secretary in the Justice Ministry, Grace Ann Stewart McFarlane, and Director of the Court Administration Division (CAD), Tricia Cameron Anglin.

The scope of work includes the construction of additional public bathrooms; retiling of the walkways and corridors; installation of additional water storage capacity, air conditioning units, an elevator to support improved access by physically challenged persons, and fiberglass seating in the waiting area; improved water and sewerage lines, and electrical fixtures; and repairs to existing windows and doors.

Mr. Chuck, in his address, said that the project is intended to transform the Clarendon Parish Court into a modern, state-of-the art facility.

The project, he noted, is in keeping with the Government’s objective of providing first class facilities that deliver world class justice services.

Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, who witnessed the signing, welcomed the project as “an important development in the parish of Clarendon.”

The Chief Justice said Clarendon has been one of the better performing parish courts, particularly over the last two to three years, under the leadership of senior magistrate Dale Staple.

“[He] has really engaged the staff and stakeholders in that parish in a very meaningful way to meet our objective of disposing of cases within 24 months of the point of entry into the court system,” Mr. Sykes pointed out.

He said that the renovation “will contribute to the… mission of providing a first-class justice system, in terms of the infrastructure in which justice is delivered.”

For her part, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Justice Ministry, Grace Ann Stewart McFarlane, said the project reaffirms the Government’s commitment to the judiciary and, by extension, all Jamaicans, to build a first-class justice system that facilitates “effective access to justice and allows for the efficient operation of justice services.”

“Undoubtedly, the residents of Clarendon and the staff at the court will benefit significantly from the upgrades and renovations,” she added.

Member of Parliament for Clarendon Central, where the court is situated, Lester Michael Henry, also witnessed the signing.

