12-year-old Wilbert Pink Missing, from Clarendon

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Wilbert Pink a student of Sharpe Avenue, May Pen in Clarendon who has been missing since Friday, April 08.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres(5 feet) tall.

Reports are that about 4:00 p.m., Wilbert was last seen at home wearing a stripe shirt, shorts and a pair of yellow slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Wilbert Pink being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Wilbert Pink was made available at the time of this publication.

