12-year-old Tyra Fross, of Claremont Road, Bull Bay, St. Andrew has been missing since Tuesday, July 20.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 5 feet tall.

According to Bull Bay Police, Tyra was last seen at home at 9:00 a.m., she was dressed in a black-and-blue Adidas outfit.

Anyone with information on Tyra Fross’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bull Bay Police Department at 876-967-6810, the Police 119 emergency line, or the nearest police station.