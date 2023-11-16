12-year-old Shanae Brady Missing From, St. Ann

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Shanae Brady a
student of Tanglewood Priory, St. Ann who has been missing since Saturday, November 11, 2023.
She is of brown complexion and medium build.
Reports from the Police are that about noon, her mode of dress is unknown and all efforts to locate
her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shanae Brady is asked to contact the St Ann Police at 876-
972-2211, 876-972-2231, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
