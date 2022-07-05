12-year-old Kira Morgan Missing, from Westmoreland

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Kira Morgan, otherwise called ‘Nae-Nae’, of White House in Westmoreland who has been missing since Monday, July 04.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 122 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports from the White House Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Kira was last seen in White House Square in the parish wearing a purple blouse, a khaki jeans and a pair of green Crocs. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kira Morgan is being asked to the White House Police at 876-963-5220, Police 119 emergencgy number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Kira Morgan was available at the time of this publication.