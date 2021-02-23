12-year-old Franz Parkes Missing, from St Elizabeth

12-year-old Franz Parkes of White hall district, St. Elizabeth has been missing since Saturday, February 20.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Caymanas Police are that Franz was last seen in Trainline, Gregory Park in St. Catherine about 6:30 p.m. dressed in a grey and a pair of red pants only. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Franz Parkes is being asked to contact the Caymanas Police at 876-988-1719, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

