12-year-old Ebony Williams Missing, from Kingston

 Ebony Williams Missing: 12-year-old Ebony Williams of Largie Road, Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11 has been missing since Tuesday, November 28.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 134 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that Ebony was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, blue jeans a pair of purple slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ebony Williams is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923-5468, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

