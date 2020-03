He is of dark complexion, slim build, is about 4 feet 2 inches (127 centimetres) tall and has a cut across the right ear.

According to the police, Darnique was last seen at home about 8:00 pm wearing a blue T-shirt, khaki shorts and a pair of brown sneakers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

— The police have activated a High Alert for 12-year-old Darnique Taylor of Bowen Drive, Old Harbour in St Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, March 7.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Darnique Taylor is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876- 983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station