12-year-old Boy Who Attacked 13-year-old Girl with Machete and Knife, Arrested and Charged

Leave a Comment / By / August 18, 2023

The Hope Bay police in Portland are reporting that they have laid criminal charges against a 12-year-old boy, who allegedly attacked a 13-year-old girl with a knife and a machete, on Wednesday, August 15, before stabbing her.

The accused was charged on Wednesday, with Wounding with Intent.

Reports are that at about 11:00 am, on Wednesday, both children got involved in an argument, before the boy attacked the girl with a machete, but he was disarmed by eyewitnesses.

The boy left the scene, but returned with a knife which he used to stab the girl in the regions of her back.

A report was made to the police, and the wounded girl was taken to hospital and treated, while the accused was arrested and charged.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: