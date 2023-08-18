12-year-old Boy Who Attacked 13-year-old Girl with Machete and Knife, Arrested and Charged

The Hope Bay police in Portland are reporting that they have laid criminal charges against a 12-year-old boy, who allegedly attacked a 13-year-old girl with a knife and a machete, on Wednesday, August 15, before stabbing her.
The accused was charged on Wednesday, with Wounding with Intent.
Reports are that at about 11:00 am, on Wednesday, both children got involved in an argument, before the boy attacked the girl with a machete, but he was disarmed by eyewitnesses.
The boy left the scene, but returned with a knife which he used to stab the girl in the regions of her back.
A report was made to the police, and the wounded girl was taken to hospital and treated, while the accused was arrested and charged.