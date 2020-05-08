12-year-old Allyah Shurriah Missing, from St Mary

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Allyah Shurriah of Langley Road, Hampstead, St. Mary who has been missing since Thursday, May 7.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Highgate Police are that Allyah was last seen in Highgate at about 4:30 p.m., wearing a black-and-white stripe blouse, pink leggings and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Allyah Shurriah is being asked to contact the Highgate Police at 876-992-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.