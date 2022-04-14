12 Members Of The Judiciary Take Higher Office

Twelve members of the judiciary were sworn into higher office on Wednesday (April 13) by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during a ceremony at King’s House.

They are Pamela Mason, Stephany Orr, Opal Smith, Dale Staple, Sheron Barnes, Althea Jarrett and Maxine Jackson, who will serve as Puisne Judges (Ag).

Tania Mott Tulloch-Reid has been appointed to serve as Puisne Judge, while Tamara Dickens will serve as Master-in-Chambers (Ag).

The Hon. Justice Evan Brown has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Court of Appeal, while Justice Georgiana Fraser and Justice Kissock Laing will both serve as Judges of Appeal (Ag).

The Governor-General in his remarks, reminded the judges to always consider their oath to defend the Constitution and to act without fear, favour, affection or ill will to all those “who appear before you for relief of wrongs that have been done to them or perceived wrongs”.

“This is a crucial time in our history when we will be called on to closely examine and take action in some of the provisions of the Constitution. I would want to think that it is incumbent on the judiciary to ensure that the legislative branch and the executive branch receive the best advice in order to make the best decision,” he said.

The Governor-General also expressed congratulations to the judges, noting that their performances in previous assignments have commended their elevation to the positions to which they are now assigned.

President of the Court of the Appeal, Justice Patrick Brooks, said: “These ceremonies inspire me personally. I have benefited from seeing the growth and the advancement of young professionals who have persisted in their dedication to their craft, and their pride in having their efforts recognised is also very heart-warming.

“I would like them to bear in mind that this is not the end of the road but the start of a new journey towards the goal of excellence and even greater achievement,” Justice Brooks said.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes congratulated the appointees, noting that “we have every confidence in you, and it is not where you are from, it is what you have done, and the quality of your work has spoken for itself”.

Meanwhile, Justice Brown, who responded on behalf of his colleagues, said it is humbling and inspiring to be considered worthy to be a part of a world-class appellate court, “serving our stakeholders with excellence, as well as one of the change agents to realise the vision of the best in the Caribbean and one of the best in the Commonwealth”.

“We view this occasion as one of renewal and rebirth. It is honour that led us to respond to the call to serve in these various positions and not vain glory or the possibility of riches,” he stated.