12 And 13-Year-Old Boys Charged with Rape in Kingston

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Investigators attached to the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse (CISOCA) say they have charged a 12 and a 13-year-old boy, with rape on Friday, February 28.

The identities of both accused who have been charged with rape, aiding and abetting rape, and forcible abduction, have been withheld based on the fact that they are minors.

According to investigators, in November of 2019, both boys allegedly forced a school girl to the back of the school compound in Kingston, which they attend, where one of them had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The matter was reported to the police and following weeks of investigations, the boys were arrested on Friday, February 14, and then charged this Friday.

They have been locked up without bail until their appearance in the Kingston Family Court on Friday, March 8.