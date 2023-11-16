11-year-old Kimoya Goldson Missing From, Kingston

A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Kimoya Goldson of
Norman Crescent in Kingston has been missing since Tuesday, November 14.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimeters (5 feet 3 inches) tall.
Reports from Central Police are that Kimoya was last seen on Charles Street about 6:30 p.m. Her
mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven
futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimoya Goldson is asked to contact the Central Police at
922-8860, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
